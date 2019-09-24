Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation suspends destitute home officer for thrashing elderly woman

Anwar Hussain was suspended after the video of his unruly behaviour against Karthyayani Amma, who came to meet her 38-year-old mentally unstable daughter, went viral.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

kohi corporation

The elderly woman had gone to the centre to question Anwar about her daughter being allegedly forced to work at his house in Thiruvanathapuram. (YouTube grab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after an elderly woman was thrashed and verbally abused by an officer of a government-owned destitute home under Kochi corporation, the civic body on Tuesday decided to keep him away from discharging his official duties.

Anwar Hussain, Superintendent of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement (PRS) centre was suspended after the video footage of his unruly behaviour against Karthyayani Amma, who went there to meet her 38-year-old mentally unstable daughter, went viral on social media.

The suspension order issued by Corporation additional Secretary R Rahesh Kumar has clearly mentioned that action was initiated following a preliminary inquiry by the PRS centre. "Anwar Hussain had committed the atrocity prima facie. We hereby suspend Anwar Hussain from the services with immediate effect based on Kerala Civil Service (Classification Control and Appeal rule 1960 section 10 (b) for further probe," read the order.

It was around 11 am on Monday that the elderly woman was beaten up by the superintendent after she questioned him about her daughter being allegedly forced to work at his house in Thiruvanathapuram. The incident came to the light when one of the staff members at the centre recorded the incident and posted it n social media. The video clip clearly shows the superintendent pushing Karthyayani Amma out of his office. He also showered abuses on the woman when her daughter tried to shield her mother from him.

Meanwhile, based on the direction of District Collector S Suhas, the police also registered a case against Anwar. The IPC sessions such as 323, 324, 354, 294 (B) and 506 (1) are charged against the officer. The sections include punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi corporation Palluruthy Relief Settlement Anwar Hussain
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp