Kochi Corporation suspends destitute home officer for thrashing elderly woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after an elderly woman was thrashed and verbally abused by an officer of a government-owned destitute home under Kochi corporation, the civic body on Tuesday decided to keep him away from discharging his official duties.

Anwar Hussain, Superintendent of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement (PRS) centre was suspended after the video footage of his unruly behaviour against Karthyayani Amma, who went there to meet her 38-year-old mentally unstable daughter, went viral on social media.

The suspension order issued by Corporation additional Secretary R Rahesh Kumar has clearly mentioned that action was initiated following a preliminary inquiry by the PRS centre. "Anwar Hussain had committed the atrocity prima facie. We hereby suspend Anwar Hussain from the services with immediate effect based on Kerala Civil Service (Classification Control and Appeal rule 1960 section 10 (b) for further probe," read the order.

It was around 11 am on Monday that the elderly woman was beaten up by the superintendent after she questioned him about her daughter being allegedly forced to work at his house in Thiruvanathapuram. The incident came to the light when one of the staff members at the centre recorded the incident and posted it n social media. The video clip clearly shows the superintendent pushing Karthyayani Amma out of his office. He also showered abuses on the woman when her daughter tried to shield her mother from him.

Meanwhile, based on the direction of District Collector S Suhas, the police also registered a case against Anwar. The IPC sessions such as 323, 324, 354, 294 (B) and 506 (1) are charged against the officer. The sections include punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty.