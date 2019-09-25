Jayasurya shares video of youth singing their grievances about poorly built Kochi roads

Home Cities Kochi

The song starts with 'Manthrimare.. vannonnu kaane road..' roughly translating to 'Ministers, please come and see this road', adding that if they come via cars, they'd return home with broken spines.

Published: 25th September 2019 03:54 PM

Screengrab of the boys who performed live on Kochi streets to drive people's attention towards the deplorable state of city roads (L) and Mollywood actor Jayasurya

By Online Desk

Protests, strikes are age-old formulae to drive the municipality's attention towards shoddy work.

However, residents of Kochi thought of an innovative solution to awaken the authority on the deplorable state of roads in the city.

On September 18, a few youngsters from Kochi performed live on city streets to raise awareness on the worsening condition of Kochi roads, so much so, that it caught Mollywood actor Jayasurya's eye.

The actor, who was recently seen in 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' with Aditi Rao Hydari, took to Instagram to post about the incident.

Terming it as a new and 'different level' of protest by millenials, the actor seemed to be in awe of the boys who sported posters like 'Kochi Bad Roads' and sang their anthem.

The song starts with "Manthrimare.. Vannonnu kaane road.." roughly translating to 'ministers, please come and see this road', adding that if they come via cars, they'd return home with broken spines.

Most recently, officials in Kerala received a warning from a District Collector to either fix potholed roads on time or pay for the repairs from their salaries.

Officials in charge of repairs for some 45 roads, most of them in Kochi city, had to face an ultimatum from the District Collector S Suhas on Monday.

While work to better the roads has begun, officials in the past have blamed the delay in work on the fact that road maintenance comes under different agencies.

