Home Cities Kolkata

#MeToo: Kolkata theatre professor Sudipto Chatterjee held on rape charge

The matter surfaced on Wednesday night after a woman took to a social networking website to post her complaint about the alleged crime.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sudipto Chatterjee

The accused Sudipto Chatterjee. (Photo| Wikipedia)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Renowned filmmaker and theatre personality Sudipto Chatterjee was arrested here on Friday for allegedly raping an actor-student of his theatre group on multiple occasions since December last year, police said.

The matter surfaced on Wednesday night after the woman took to a social networking website to post her complaint about the alleged crime.

"The victim alleged that the accused raped her a number of times since last year on the pretext of teaching her various breathing techniques that helped in acting. We have arrested the filmmaker and launched a probe into the complaint," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The lady had lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan police station on Friday morning.

Chatterjee was first detained by the police and later, arrested from his Phoolbagan residence in the evening.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, the officer said.

Police sources said another female member of the theatre group lodged a complaint, accusing the theatre personality of raping her, on Friday.

Chatterjee has taught at several universities in India, US and UK including the National School of Drama and the Heritage Academy.

As per reports, students staged a protest inside the college campus on Thursday demanding justice for the woman.

The woman alleged that Chatterjee was a serial offender and filed a police complaint along with another survivor.

"I filed an official complaint with the institution against this rapist on Monday (14th of October, 2019). Today, (i.e, Wednesday, 16th of October, 2019),  I was called for a meeting at the college and during the same meeting the authority had informed me that Sudipto Chatterjee had ‘apparently‘ submitted his resignation yesterday (i.e, Tuesday, 15th of October, 2019)," she wrote on Facebook.

 I was called for a meeting at the college and during the same meeting the authority had informed me that Sudipto Chatterjee had ‘apparently‘ submitted his resignation yesterday (i.e, Tuesday, 15th of October, 2019).

After her post went viral, two other women have spoken up against Chatterjee. The accused professor, as per the college, has resigned from his post.

According to the authorities, Chatterjee was called by the college's human resources department after the student complained and was told that the college had zero tolerance for sexual abuse, reported NDTV. 

The college also reconstituted its internal complaints committee on Thursday as the earlier committee did not have a student representative as required by UGC guidelines.

(With Online Desk Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harssment #MeToo Kolkata theatre Heritage Academy Sudipto Chatterjee
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp