Home Cities Mumbai

52 flights cancelled, 55 diverted due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai

A city-bound SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot the runway at Mumbai airport Monday night after landing amid heavy rains.

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai Airport, Air India

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 52 flights were cancelled and another 55 diverted to nearby airports due to the inclement weather and skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft at Mumbai airport Monday night, an official said Tuesday.

Efforts are underway to remove the Boeing 737 aircraft from the runway and restore operations as early as possible, the official said.

A city-bound SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot the runway at Mumbai airport Monday night after landing amid heavy rains, which have severely hit normal life in the city over the last two days.

This was the second incident of a SpiceJet aircraft overshooting the runway in the past few days.

On June 30, SpiceJet flight from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind.

"A total of 52 flights have been cancelled and another 55 diverted to the nearby airports due to the inclement weather and non-availability of the main runway since Monday late night," said the official.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft is still stuck on the runway (09x27) and operations are being carried out from the secondary runway ( 14x32), the official said.

"Efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from main runway to bay area," the official said, adding that it may take time to restore operations from the main runway as the continuous rain is hampering the aircraft rescue work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai airport Mumbai rains SpiceJet
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp