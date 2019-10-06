Home Cities Mumbai

Kenyan woman arrested from Mumbai in drug trafficking case

arrest, handcuffs, crime

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old Kenyan woman from Mumbai who was absconding for the last 10 months in connection with a case of drug trafficking, officials said on Sunday.

The woman, Mariam alias Mweke, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on her arrest, police said.

She was on the run in a case of seizure of 7.5 Kg heroin from three drug traffickers of African origin.

After jumping the bail in the case about 10 months ago, she had made her hideout in Mumbai and again indulged in drug trafficking with the help of her other associates, they said.

ALSO READ: Kenyan duo attacked, robbed on Mysore Road

Mariam was arrested from Delhi along with her associates Ekene and Martin on June 25 in connection with the incident, they said.

A team was sent to Mumbai after police found that Mariam was living in a densely populated area of Naginpada in Palghar district, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah The accused disclosed that after jumping bail, she was hiding in an unknown place.

She shifted to Mumbai about two months back where she was involved in drug smuggling by taking consignments from Delhi-based African-origin drug traffickers, the officer said.

She came to India in 2016 on a tourist visa for a period of three months and overstayed her visa.

She used to do odd jobs with the help of her friends of African origin in Delhi, the officer added.

Later, she came into contact with a Kenyan national -- Obum Favor, who was indulged in heroin smuggling.

Obum allured her to work for him as carrier to smuggle heroin from Delhi to Punjab, the DCP said.

She developed her own drug syndicate and started smuggling heroin in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Mumbai an

