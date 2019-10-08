Home Cities Mumbai

Withdrawal limit on PMC bank hits Mumbai's Gurdwara

The Reserve Bank of India on October 3 enhanced the withdrawal limit for the depositors of Punjab And Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd to Rs 25,000.

Published: 08th October 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police personnel stand guard outside Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank PMC at GTB Nagar in Mumbai

Mumbai Police personnel stand guard outside Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank PMC at GTB Nagar in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The withdrawal limit imposed on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank by RBI has hit the functioning of Gurdwaras here in Mumbai, adversely effecting organisation of 'Langar', extending medical facilities to poor and other charitable and day-to-day routine works by them.

Gurmeet Seghal, Trustee of a Gurdwara, said: "I will not take the name of any Gurdwara but Langar is organized two times in which poor people have their meal. The Langar runs on the money that comes from Fixed Deposits (FD) in banks. Where the poor will go now?"

ALSO READ | PMC bank case: ED conducts fresh searches in Alibaug

"Medical facilities extended by Gurdwara, the cost of books and fees of poor children, maintenance of Gurdwara, 'Kirtan' and all other expenses are from this money only. The 80 per cent of work of Gurdwara has been affected," he said.

Seghal said that the common man was in a lurch since he would be not able to bear expenses like paying school fees of children, medical treatment of elders etc. "I know families that are celebrating the festival by starving," he said.

ALSO READ | PMC scam points it's time to massively increase depositor insurance: Report

"Even taxi-driver will not ferry you and will not show any mercy if you say that you have an account in PMC bank and hence cannot pay. You will not get treatment in hospitals. The situation is worse," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 3 enhanced the withdrawal limit for the depositors of Punjab And Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd to Rs 25,000.

The RBI had permitted depositors to withdraw up to Rs 10,000 of the total balance in their accounts. Earlier the RBI had capped withdrawal limit at Rs 1,000 but later on increased it to Rs 10,000 per account.

Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.

PMC Bank is a multi-state scheduled urban cooperative bank with operations in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 137 branches, it ranks among the top 10 cooperative banks in the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC Bank PMC Bank Case
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp