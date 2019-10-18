Home Cities Mumbai

Shiv Sena’s sunrise in Mumbai's Worli brings new light

While Balasaheb Thackeray in the formative years thrived on the issue of Marathi pride, today his grandson Aaditya is seen using various Indian languages other than Marathi to attract voters.

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Worli in central Mumbai has undergone a huge transformation from a typical ‘Cotton Mill’ hub to an upwardly mobile business centre through past fifty-odd years. So did the politics, which was seen in the 'Mundu'-clad Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray recently.

"Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi" was the most popular slogan given by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in the formative years of Shiv Sena in late 1960s when the party thrived on the issue of local pride and wanted South Indians to be replaced by local candidates from Maharashtra in government jobs.

Now, his grandson Aditya, who happens to be the first person from the family to contest an election, is seen using various Indian languages other than Marathi to attract voters and probably also to transform the party’s image.

The Worli seat was a stronghold of CPM in the 1970s when Comrade PK Kurne represented the area in the state assembly. In 1980s during the ill-famous strike of cotton mill workers, union leader Datta Samant’s son Vineet became the MLA.

However, post that period, the constituency remained with Shiv Sena for almost three decades till NCP’s Sachin Ahir snatched it away in 2009. Sena regained the constituency in 2014 and also won over Ahir a few months back ensuring a cakewalk entry for the party’s rising 'Son' into the state assembly.

Worli, which is one of the 36 seats located in Mumbai, overlooks the iconic Bandra-Worli sea link and houses architectural landmarks like the Nehru Centre, Nehru Planetarium, Haji Ali dargah and the Mahalaxmi racecourse.

Originally a fisherfolk settlement which was part of seven islands of the then Bombay, Worli has grown into a plush cosmopolitan area over the years. Mumbai’s iconic BDD Chawl, dominate the constituency geographically as well as demographically. The chawls too are up for redevelopment, which is also a key issue in the constituency.

As the cotton mills developed in Mumbai, families from weaver communities from all over India were brought in and settled. They preserved their culture with pride. A huge chunk of Padmashali community from Telangana forms part of Worli constituency (almost 10 per cent of voters). It is probably the only exception where Shiv Sena’s campaign rallies are conducted in Telugu. Aditya’s recent Mundu avatar was while addressing the same community.

The second and third generation of the weaver community is now into IT, education and several other professions that a business city requires. "Aaditya Thackeray has said that he wants to make the constituency a "model of development", which has appealed to the community," Andhra Maha Sabha Chairman Ramesh Manthela said.

"Worli is a mini-Maharashtra, a mix of chawls, slums, towers cutting across castes and communities. The foundation stone for redevelopment of BDD Chawl was laid, but nothing happened. I want to make the constituency a model on how development should be done," Aaditya said while explaining his vision for the constituency.

It also reflects from his posters in a variety of languages and colours. “Kem Cho Worli” his poster read in Gujarati where the words were on pink background. The Urdu words with the same meaning are in green background.

He has the posters even in Telugu. Much of the campaign material for Shiv Sena is multilingual in the constituency. In a way, the vision for the constituency, the way in which the party is transforming and widening its base, is seen in Worli.

