Neyyattinkara murder case: Victim's wife, kin to stage ‘Wall of Betrayal’ at Secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The action council formed to seek justice for Sanal Kumar who was allegedly murdered by former Neyyattinkara DySP will stage a ‘Vanchana mathil’ (Wall of Betrayal) in front of the Secretariat on January 1 countering the state government’s ‘Vanitha mathil’ (Women’s wall). The council decided to go ahead with the wall following the alleged apathy showed by the government in helping the family of Sanal even after his wife Viji staging an indefinite strike in front of the Secretariat for the past one week.

Viji and the family members of Sanal will form the wall along with action council members, said the action council in a statement. The council alleged the state government did not give any help to Viji even after the ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had promised financial help and a government job.

Hence, the council has also decided to seek help from the public by keeping a pot named ‘Akshaya Patra’ in front of the protest venue. The action council will deposit the collected fund to her bank account. The council also sought support from social media to help her.

According to Viji, the government should keep its promise as ministers Kadakampally Surendran, K K Shailaja and Ramachandran Kadannappally promised job and compensation during their visit to her residence following the incident. “My husband was the sole breadwinner of the family. I have lost faith in the government. So, the government should take a decision,” she said.

Earlier, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the protest venue and promised he would move a submission in the Assembly seeking justice for Sanal. However, the Opposition also failed to bring the issue into the fore. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will visit the venue on Monday.