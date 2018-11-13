Neyyattinkara DySP accused of electrician's murder found dead, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar, who was at large after been accused of the murder of a 32-year-old electrician at Kondagavila, was found hanging at his Kallambalam residence on Tuesday. Harikumar ha been absconding for the last one week.

He was absconding with speculation that he has left the state apprehending the arrest. Even after a week, the police was yet to find and arrest the DySP. There were reports on Monday that he may surrender before the Crime Branch probe team.

Following an altercation over their parked cars, Harikumar allegedly pushed Sanal Kumar onto the road, where he was mowed down by an approaching car. The incident took place at Kodungavilla junction in Neyyattinkara on November 5. However, Sanal Kumar died following a heavy blood loss after a delay occurred in taking him to the Medical College Hospital on time.

Enraged by the incident, local people manhandled the DYSP. He was later whisked away to safety by his friend. Harikumar has been taken off charge and an investigation is on to trace him.

The relatives of Sanal Kumar had filed a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting to change the probe team as they fear that the present team could sabotage the case. Sanal Kumar’s wife Viji said that a police officer not less than an IPS officer should investigate the case.