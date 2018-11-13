Home States Kerala

Neyyattinkara DySP accused of electrician's murder found dead, suicide suspected

Following the murder of a 32-year-old electrician at Kondagavila, Harikumar ha been absconding for last one week.

Published: 13th November 2018 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sanal Kumar (L) and Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar (Photo | Samakalika Malayalam)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar, who was at large after been accused of the murder of a 32-year-old electrician at Kondagavila, was found hanging at his Kallambalam residence on Tuesday. Harikumar ha been absconding for the last one week.

He was absconding with speculation that he has left the state apprehending the arrest. Even after a week, the police was yet to find and arrest the DySP. There were reports on Monday that he may surrender before the Crime Branch probe team.

ALSO READ| Neyyattinkara DySP accident case: Questions over delay in taking victim to hospital

The Kallambalam police have reached the spot for further proceedings. Even after a week after the incident, the police was yet to find and arrest the DySP.

Following an altercation over their parked cars, Harikumar allegedly pushed Sanal Kumar onto the road, where he was mowed down by an approaching car. The incident took place at Kodungavilla junction in Neyyattinkara on November 5. However, Sanal Kumar died following a heavy blood loss after a delay occurred in taking him to the Medical College Hospital on time. 

ALSO READ | Case filed against Neyyattinkara DYSP over youth's death

Enraged by the incident, local people manhandled the DYSP. He was later whisked away to safety by his friend. Harikumar has been taken off charge and an investigation is on to trace him.

The relatives of Sanal Kumar had filed a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting to change the probe team as they fear that the present team could sabotage the case. Sanal Kumar’s wife Viji said that a police officer not less than an IPS officer should investigate the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DySP B Harikumar Kallambalam Sanal Kumar murder Neyyattinkara murder Neyyattinkara DYSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp