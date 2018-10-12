Sabarimala verdict: Yuva Morcha activists’ march to Kadakampally Surendran’s house turns violent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city on Thursday witnessed protest marches and prayer processions organised by different organisations seeking an ordinance by the state government to overcome the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

The Yuva Morcha march to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s residence tuned violent, disrupting traffic at Thycaud. The police used water cannon to disperse the YM workers who attempted to jump the barricade.

The protestors sat on the road for a while only to make another attempt to jump the barricade. This time, the police replied with tear gas and grenade resulting in tension in the area.

YM district secretary Poonkulam Satheesh, workers Athiyannoor Vishnu, Renjith, Shyam, Sreelal and Rameswaram Hari were injured in the grenade attack. They sought treatment at the General Hospital.

Earlier, BJP district president S Suresh inaugurated the march.

He said the CPM was trying to destroy worship centres and beliefs emulating the Communist government in China. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are hell bent on allowing women of all ages to the shrine.

“The CPM also wants to conduct beef festival and kiss of love demonstration at Sabarimala. The government should not ignore the peaceful protests by thousands of women in the state,” he said.

YM district president Anuraj presided over the meeting. State treasurer Sampath, district general secretary Satheesh, Chandrakiran, Manavari Ratheesh, Rakendu, Abhilash, BJP district vice-president Poonthura Sreekumar, general secretary Pappanamcode Saji and Thirumala Anil led the march.

The Ayyappa Bhakta Janasangham took out a prayer procession from Sree Padmanabhaswami temple to Hanuman Swami temple.