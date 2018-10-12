Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sabarimala verdict: Yuva Morcha activists’ march to Kadakampally Surendran’s house turns violent

The Ayyappa Bhakta Janasangham took out a prayer procession from Sree Padmanabhaswami temple to Hanuman Swami temple.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city on Thursday witnessed protest marches and prayer processions organised by different organisations seeking an ordinance by the state government to overcome the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

The Yuva Morcha march to Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s residence tuned violent, disrupting traffic at Thycaud. The police used water cannon to disperse the YM workers who attempted to jump the barricade.

The protestors sat on the road for a while only to make another attempt to jump the barricade. This time, the police replied with tear gas and grenade resulting in tension in the area.

YM district secretary Poonkulam Satheesh, workers Athiyannoor Vishnu, Renjith, Shyam, Sreelal and Rameswaram Hari were injured in the grenade attack. They sought treatment at the General Hospital.
Earlier, BJP district president S Suresh inaugurated the march.

ALSO READ | Women make a capital protest against Sabarimala verdict

He said the CPM was trying to destroy worship centres and beliefs emulating the Communist government in China. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are hell bent on allowing women of all ages to the shrine.

“The CPM also wants to conduct beef festival and kiss of love demonstration at Sabarimala. The government should not ignore the peaceful protests by thousands of women in the state,” he said.
YM district president Anuraj presided over the meeting. State treasurer Sampath, district general secretary Satheesh, Chandrakiran, Manavari Ratheesh, Rakendu, Abhilash, BJP district vice-president Poonthura Sreekumar, general secretary Pappanamcode Saji and Thirumala Anil led the march.

The Ayyappa Bhakta Janasangham took out a prayer procession from Sree  Padmanabhaswami temple to Hanuman Swami temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala verdict Yuva Morcha activists’ march Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s residence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp