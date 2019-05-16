Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Serving varieties of the state fruit on wheels

The 'Chakka Vandi' which serves over 200 varieties of jackfruit dishes in the district began to function from Wednesday.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

People enjoying the jackfruit products sold in front of Press Club as part of the inauguration of 'Chakka Vandi' (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'Chakka Vandi' which serves over 200 varieties of jackfruit dishes in the district began to function from Wednesday. The products are available on all the 365 days. And its aim is to spread the message of medicinal properties of the fruit.

Jackfruit varieties such as jam, squash, snacks and ice-creams are sold through the 'vandi'. Products are prepared by H M Rafeeq, who has about 13 years of experience in the field. "Jackfruit produce has immense medicinal value. Also, not many people are aware about the 'n' number of products that can be made from the fruit. Thus the 'Jackfruit Van' is a campaign to inform people about the benefits of jackfruit and a means to introduce jackfruit products," said Rafeeq. 

 'Jackfruit vattal' is available for D300 per kg, 'chakka mixture' at I300, 'chakkakuru karachi' at I300. Over 25 products obtained from jackfruit seed are available in the van. "Jackfruit payasam and 'kozhikotta' have high demand," said Rafeeq.  The 'Chakka Vandi' also takes sadhya orders which cost D180 per plate for functions with 'payasam. "People will get to choose 20 side dishes for sadya from among the 101 varieties," he said.

The Chakka Vandi is an initiative of Panasa Farmers Producer Company, an organisation formed by Santhigram, Chappath in association with NABARD. The initiative began on July 22, 2016. "We have been to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since the  commencement. But this time the initiative is dedicated solely to the capital city," said Mrithuvarnan K, the owner of another 'Chakka Vandi'.

Two more Chakka vandis will be released part of the initiative in the coming days."The value-added products will introduce newer food items along and give jobs to women," said Thomas K S, a customer. Citing the 'chakka puzhukku' he said, "The dish is delicious. Pickle and chakka puzhukku is the best combination," he said. 

Agriculture Minister V Sunil Kumar inaugurated the Chakka Vandi near the Press Club.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp