Serving varieties of the state fruit on wheels

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'Chakka Vandi' which serves over 200 varieties of jackfruit dishes in the district began to function from Wednesday. The products are available on all the 365 days. And its aim is to spread the message of medicinal properties of the fruit.

Jackfruit varieties such as jam, squash, snacks and ice-creams are sold through the 'vandi'. Products are prepared by H M Rafeeq, who has about 13 years of experience in the field. "Jackfruit produce has immense medicinal value. Also, not many people are aware about the 'n' number of products that can be made from the fruit. Thus the 'Jackfruit Van' is a campaign to inform people about the benefits of jackfruit and a means to introduce jackfruit products," said Rafeeq.

'Jackfruit vattal' is available for D300 per kg, 'chakka mixture' at I300, 'chakkakuru karachi' at I300. Over 25 products obtained from jackfruit seed are available in the van. "Jackfruit payasam and 'kozhikotta' have high demand," said Rafeeq. The 'Chakka Vandi' also takes sadhya orders which cost D180 per plate for functions with 'payasam. "People will get to choose 20 side dishes for sadya from among the 101 varieties," he said.

The Chakka Vandi is an initiative of Panasa Farmers Producer Company, an organisation formed by Santhigram, Chappath in association with NABARD. The initiative began on July 22, 2016. "We have been to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since the commencement. But this time the initiative is dedicated solely to the capital city," said Mrithuvarnan K, the owner of another 'Chakka Vandi'.

Two more Chakka vandis will be released part of the initiative in the coming days."The value-added products will introduce newer food items along and give jobs to women," said Thomas K S, a customer. Citing the 'chakka puzhukku' he said, "The dish is delicious. Pickle and chakka puzhukku is the best combination," he said.



Agriculture Minister V Sunil Kumar inaugurated the Chakka Vandi near the Press Club.