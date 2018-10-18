Spinning Mill not adhering to safety norms, sealed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following allegations that the Spad Spinning Mill in Sher Mohammadpet, which caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, failed to adhere to the fire safety guidelines, said fire department officials, who investigated into the incident and sealed the mill.

The officials said the Spad Spinning mill did not obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. Regarding the fire accident that created panic in Sher Mohammadpet on Tuesday, the villagers complained to the officials that more than three fire accidents were reported in the mill in the previous month. The workers also said they work in a dangerous work environment.

“The management was issued notices for operating the mill without necessary permissions from the departments concerned. In our inspection, it was observed that no worker was given safety kits such as helmets and hand gloves and a proper firefighting mechanism was also absent,” a senior fire department official said.

Regarding Tuesday’s incident, the fire officials said fire broke out due to short circuit in the switchboard, causing a loss of around Rs 50 lakh.

According to sources, there are around 200 mills and industries located in the district and, it is a pity that not more than 20 per cent of them follow fire safety regulations. “We issued notices to all of them, but to no avail,” a fire department official added.