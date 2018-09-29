Raids by Central agencies nothing but political victimisation: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the raids of Central investigation agencies against BJP’s political opponents as nothing but political victimisation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the Centre resorting to such steps is not a good practice in politics.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Undavalli near here on Friday, Naidu, when asked about the ongoing raids on the residences of Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy, said, “They (Centre) will do. I am not referring to one or two persons, the Centre has been resorting to such acts for the past four years across the nation. They can’t catch criminals and robbers, but they resort to political victimisation by conducting such raids whenever elections are nearing. They have done the same in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. They are planning the same in other States as well.’’

Expressing immense happiness over addressing a session on Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in the United Nations, he said, “Generally, we raise issues such as Kashmir and terrorism in the UN. But, for the first time, we explained what we are giving the world in terms of protecting environment and health by adopting ZBNF.”

Giving details of his recent visit to the US, Naidu said that though he had made several foreign visits, the recent trip was very special as he showcased ZBNF, which he described as better than organic farming and the biggest achievement of the government and farmers of the State. In the same breath, he said be began his UN lecture in Telugu to promote the language.

When asked about the criticism of opposition parties over his visit, he launched a broadside against the saffron party and called its leaders “jealous”. “They are making baseless remarks out of frustration,” he alleged.

Reading out the invitation that he received from United Nations Environment Progress wing representative, Naidu sought to know how can the saffron party leaders say that he was not invited by the UN. They should show some dignity and desist from stooping to such a low level, he advised.

Stating that the TDP never encouraged criminal politics, he said, “Though TDP leaders such as Paritala Ravindra fell victims to criminal politics, we never resorted to such acts,” he said. “Of course, out of emotion, some of our leaders may burst out. But, we are controlling them and cautioning such persons,’’ Naidu said.

Exuding confidence over retaining power in the State, he said going by the satisfaction level among people on the administration of his government and implementation of various welfare and development schemes, the TDP would form government in the State after next elections.

Referring to the allegations of corruption against him by opposition YSRC leaders, the Chief Minister said that such charges were not new to him. A party such as YSRC, functioning under the leadership of a person, who is attending court every Friday, will always try resort to level such mudslinging remarks, he said and added that the Centre is protecting YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the cases.