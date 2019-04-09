Home Cities Vijayawada

K Chandrasekhar Rao joined hands with Jagan, enacting drama, alleges Chandrababu Naidu 

He  demanded that the Telangana CM withdraw the cases filed in the Supreme Court against Polavaram construction.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda during a poll campaign at Tiruvuru in Krishna district on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Going ballistic against TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for his latest remarks against him, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said KCR joining hands with Jagan Mohan Reddy is conspiring against Andhra Pradesh and playing dramas. “KCR Kabdar (beware). Telling lies is your habit. Your life is full of lies,” he said. 

Addressing an election rally in Pedana in  Krishna district on Monday evening, he said that KCR had allied with the Congress in 2004, with the TDP in 2009 and, after Telangana formation, he had bought over TDP MLAs to form a government.”Now, he tries to dominate here in AP through Jagan Mohan Reddy. Have we forgotten KCR’s vulgar insults against Andhras? When we were with the BJP, he supported SCS and when parted ways with the BJP, he went back on his support to SCS.

ALSO READ | KCRsays Jagan will win with huge majority; never opposed special status to Andhra

Is it not true that he opposed SCS when UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reiterated her party’s commitment to fulfill the promise if the Congress was voted  to power?” N Chandrababu Naidu demanded to know. He said that he had been exposing the lies of KCR. Earlier in Tiruvuru, pointing out at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that he supported Federal Front proposed by KCR for getting SCSs to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu dared TRS chief to write a letter to the Centre expressing his support to AP’s demand for SCS.

He demanded that the Telangana CM withdraw the cases filed in the Supreme Court against Polavaram construction. Likening the conditions in the country under the PM rule to an undeclared emergency, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda stressed the need for change in the leadership.

Addressing election rallies at Tiruvuru and Pamarru of Krishna district along with the TDP chief on Monday, Deve Gowda described Naidu as would-be Prime Minister of the country. Expressing concern over the ‘worsening’ situation in the country, the former PMsaid at this critical juncture, it was Naidu who accepted the challenge and brought all the anti-BJP forces on a single platform to effectively oppose the BJP and Modi Sarkar. The former PM HD Deve Gowda appealed to people to give a thumping majority to the TDP and urged minorities to stand by Naidu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Elections Telangana CM Andhra Special Status

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp