K Chandrasekhar Rao joined hands with Jagan, enacting drama, alleges Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Going ballistic against TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for his latest remarks against him, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said KCR joining hands with Jagan Mohan Reddy is conspiring against Andhra Pradesh and playing dramas. “KCR Kabdar (beware). Telling lies is your habit. Your life is full of lies,” he said.

Addressing an election rally in Pedana in Krishna district on Monday evening, he said that KCR had allied with the Congress in 2004, with the TDP in 2009 and, after Telangana formation, he had bought over TDP MLAs to form a government.”Now, he tries to dominate here in AP through Jagan Mohan Reddy. Have we forgotten KCR’s vulgar insults against Andhras? When we were with the BJP, he supported SCS and when parted ways with the BJP, he went back on his support to SCS.

Is it not true that he opposed SCS when UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reiterated her party’s commitment to fulfill the promise if the Congress was voted to power?” N Chandrababu Naidu demanded to know. He said that he had been exposing the lies of KCR. Earlier in Tiruvuru, pointing out at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that he supported Federal Front proposed by KCR for getting SCSs to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu dared TRS chief to write a letter to the Centre expressing his support to AP’s demand for SCS.

He demanded that the Telangana CM withdraw the cases filed in the Supreme Court against Polavaram construction. Likening the conditions in the country under the PM rule to an undeclared emergency, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda stressed the need for change in the leadership.

Addressing election rallies at Tiruvuru and Pamarru of Krishna district along with the TDP chief on Monday, Deve Gowda described Naidu as would-be Prime Minister of the country. Expressing concern over the ‘worsening’ situation in the country, the former PMsaid at this critical juncture, it was Naidu who accepted the challenge and brought all the anti-BJP forces on a single platform to effectively oppose the BJP and Modi Sarkar. The former PM HD Deve Gowda appealed to people to give a thumping majority to the TDP and urged minorities to stand by Naidu.