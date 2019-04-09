K Chandrasekhar Rao says Jagan's YSRCP will win with huge majority; never opposed special status to Andhra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sharp reaction to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s persistent question whether his Telangana counterpart supported Andhra’s demand for special category status or not, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asserted that on several occasions he and his party leaders had made it clear that they backed the demand.

Addressing an election rally in Vikarabad, KCR said: “The TRS will win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and its ally MIM, the remaining Hyderabad. The YSRC will win a majority of Lok Sabha seats in AP. Together we will have about 35 to 36 seats. Then we will bring pressure on the Centre for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.”

Chandrasekhar Rao’s reaction came in the wake of Chandrababu Naidu’s statement during election rallies wondering whether KCR had whispered into YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ears his support to AP’s SCS demand after Jagan referred to the TRS’ commitment in this regard.

ALSO READ | Jagan Reddy releases YSRCP manifesto, promises financial assistance to all classes

Chandrasekhar Rao declared: “From the dais of this large public meeting, I am telling Chandrababu Naidu that neither Telangana nor the TRS would do anything secretly like you do (Naidu). We have said we will support AP’s demand for SCS. As far as Polavaram project is concerned, we have never opposed it, except expressing apprehension about submergence of some villages in Telangana.

We wanted to have our share of Godavari waters.” The Telangana Chief Minister slammed Naidu for taking his name frequently in the Assembly as well as during election rallies for ‘cheap’ political gains.

We want AP to prosper: KCR

“Everyday, Naidu is making disparaging comments against me. He is even saying that if he chose, he could unmake Hyderabad and that it would lose its glory forever. He said that if he wanted, he could have made the historic city lose its brand value. But, the fact is that Naidu is going to lose the elections. He may not even get back his security deposit.

“Naidu kahani khatam ayipoyindi (Naidu’s story has come to an end). I have the latest survey report on Andhra Pradesh. Take it from me: Naidu and his team will be defeated. YSRCP is going to win with a huge majority,” the TRS chief predicted. Pummelling Naidu further, he said: “We do not wish anything bad to happen to people. It is your habit. We do not have a mean mentality like yours. People of Telangana are not wanting in virtue as you think. You do not know anything.

We have knowledge. We want AP to prosper. Even after both the States - AP and TS - used Godavari waters, around 2,600 tmc ft of water is going waste into the sea. After taking the rightful share of Telangana in Godavari waters, we have no objection if AP used the remaining waters. We are wholeheartedly supporting Polavaram project,” Rao said. Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that Naidu was telling lies to reap political benefits in the elections. “We are not against the people of Andhra Pradesh. But we surely have an objection to a handful of AP leaders like Naidu, who is a rabble-rouser,” Rao observed.

Referring to the manifestos of the Congress and the BJP, the Telangana CM said that both the parties had copied schemes from the TRS manifesto. “I am proud today. The BJP released its manifesto. Both the Congress and the BJP copied the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Congress talked about giving more powers to states. The BJP mentioned better utilisation of river waters in the country,” Rao said. Autonomy to states and better utilisation of river waters are among the top priorities of KCR’s Federal Front agenda.

KCR reiterated that the BJP and the Congress would not get required numbers after the Lok Sabha elections to form the next government. “Regional parties will call the shots. If you elect 16 TRS MPs, then Telangana will play a bigger role in the next government at the Centre.”