Telangana Intermediate exam muddle likely to delay announcement of AP Eamcet results

VIJAYAWADA: The AP EAMCET results, scheduled to be released in the first week of May, are likely to get postponed, due to the Telangana Intermediate reverification. As many as 40,000 students from Telangana have appeared for AP EAMCET this year. Since 25 per cent of Intermediate score will be taken into consideration for EAMCET, and the scores of Telangana students have not yet finalised, the results can be delayed.

Even in the previous years, a good number of students from Telangana had appeared for AP EAMCET and also secured top ranks in the State. In the EAMCET valuation process, 25 per cent of Intermediate marks will be calculated and the marks of those Telangana students are due following re-verification, as many students failed due to errors.

Initially, the State officials thought of announcing the EAMCET results by the first week of May, but as per the Telangana High Court order, the re-verification results are to be announced by May 8.

Soon after the results, the officials will be taking the Intermediate scores of the candidates into consideration and thereby release the results. The entire process could delay the AP EAMCET results by two to three weeks and they are expected to be out either in third or fourth week of May.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam held a review meeting on EAMCET with the officials of the Board of Intermediate Education, Higher Education Department and AP State Council of Higher Education.

In this regard, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam instructed the officials to start the admission process on time and complete the valuation process at the earliest. He further instructed the board of Intermediate officials to issue marks of the candidates to the convenor of EAMCET to evaluate and andeclare EAMCET results.The officials further discussed the implementation of EWS reservation quota in colleges from this academic year.