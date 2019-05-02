Home Cities Vijayawada

Telangana Intermediate exam muddle likely to delay announcement of AP Eamcet results

In the EAMCET valuation process, 25 per cent of Intermediate marks will be calculated and the marks of those Telangana students are due following re-verification, as many students failed due to errors

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Families of Intermediate students who had committed suicide stage a silent protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderbad | Vinay Madapu

Families of Intermediate students who had committed suicide stage a silent protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderbad (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP EAMCET results, scheduled to be released in the first week of May, are likely to get postponed, due to the Telangana Intermediate reverification. As many as 40,000 students from Telangana have appeared for AP EAMCET this year. Since 25 per cent of Intermediate score will be taken into consideration for EAMCET, and the scores of Telangana students have not yet finalised, the results can be delayed.

Even in the previous years, a good number of students from Telangana had appeared for AP EAMCET and also secured top ranks in the State. In the EAMCET valuation process, 25 per cent of Intermediate marks will be calculated and the marks of those Telangana students are due following re-verification, as many students failed due to errors.

READ | HC directs TS govt to submit report on Intermediate exam fiasco

Initially, the State officials thought of  announcing the EAMCET results by the first week of May, but as per the Telangana High Court order, the re-verification results are to be announced by May 8.
Soon after the results, the officials will be taking the Intermediate scores of the candidates into consideration and thereby release the results. The entire process could delay the AP EAMCET results by two to three weeks and they are expected to be out either in third or fourth week of May.
On Wednesday, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam held a review meeting on  EAMCET with the officials of the Board of Intermediate Education, Higher Education Department and AP State Council of Higher Education.

In this regard, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam instructed the officials to start the admission process on time and complete the valuation process at the earliest. He further instructed the board of Intermediate officials to issue marks of the candidates to the convenor of EAMCET to evaluate and andeclare EAMCET results.The officials further discussed the implementation of EWS reservation quota in colleges from this academic year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intermediate results fiasco Telangana student suicides Telangana Intermediate exam AP EAMCET EAMCET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp