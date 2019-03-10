Social media content by political parties to fall under Model Code of Conduct

By Online Desk

Stressing upon the implications of social media on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Sunday announced that all digital content posted by political parties and their candidates will fall under the purview of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Election Commission while announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, further added that political leaders will now be under the scanner after the MCC has come into force. Let's look at it in detail:

What is the model code of conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules that all contending political parties have to follow. They define how and what the candidates can do to woo voters till the election results are announced. All the candidates are expected to follow certain restraints while conducting public meetings failing which they may be disqualified and their deposits will be withheld with the elections.

Restrain on Language

All the candidates are required to refrain from making any personal comments referring to private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties and are advised to strictly keep it limited to criticising policies.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Candidates are not allowed to make any statement or appeal to any caste or community for securing votes or use of words that might incite violence. Mosques, churches, temples or other places of worship cannot be used as a forum for election propaganda.

#MadhyaPradesh : Political posters being removed in Bhopal after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was imposed from today in the country ahead of #LokSabhaElections2019. pic.twitter.com/Cn8X7rV8wk — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2019

Distribution of Cash

No party shall indulge in corrupt practices and offer any sort of bribe to the voter. This includes distribution of cash, liquor, or any material used for bribing voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll. Violation of which will account to a punishable offence under the election law.

Conducting meetings, processions

The rallies and road shows should not hinder the road traffic or discomfort the public. The contesting candidates and their campaigners must respect the home life of their rivals and should not disturb them by holding road shows or demonstrations in front of their houses.

The party or the candidate holding the rally will have to inform the police authorities to make necessary arrangements and also follow prohibitory order if any.

If two or more political parties or candidates propose to take processions over the same route or parts thereof at about the same time, the organizers shall establish contact well in advance and decide upon the measures to be taken to see that the processions do not clash or cause any hindrance to the vehicular traffic.

No political party or candidate shall permit its followers to make use of any individual’s land, building, compound wall etc., without permission for erecting flag-staffs, suspending banners, pasting notices, writing slogans etc.

Party in Power

From the time elections are announced by Commission, Ministers and other authorities cannot announce any financial grants in any form or promises or lay foundation stones etc. of projects or schemes of any kind, or make any promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities etc. or make any ad-hoc appointments in Government, Public Undertakings etc. which may influence the voters in favor of the party in power.

The Ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel during the campaigning. Government transport including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery and personnel shall not be used for the furtherance of the interest of the party in power.

The government cannot issue advertisement at the cost of public exchequer in newspapers and other media and the misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided.