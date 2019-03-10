Lok Sabha elections 2019 dates HIGHLIGHTS: Seven-phase polls to begin on April 11, results day May 23

By Online Desk

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in a press conference on Sunday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan has announced the dates for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections. The general elections 2019 will be spread across seven phases this time.

The model code of conduct has been enforced from today itself and anyone found violating it will be dealt with strictly, CEC Sunil Arora told media persons.

Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The dates were not announced.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Citing the recent violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the election commission has decided to not conduct any elections in the state.