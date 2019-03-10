Lok Sabha elections dates announced: Here's a ten-point guide to the Election Commission's briefing

By Online Desk

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced Sunday, kick-starting the countdown for a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the Opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.

Here is when your state will go to vote

HERE ARE HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ELECTION COMMISSION'S BRIEFING:

Dates: The first phase will be held on April 11, second on April 18, third on April 23 and fourth on April 29, fifth on May 6, sixth on May 12 and seventh phase on May 19. Counting of votes for all seven phases covering 543 Lok Sabha constituencies would take place on May 23.

State polls: Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held simultaneously. The dates and the schedule were not announced.

J&K polls deferred: Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will not be held along with the Lok Sabha polls due to security concerns.

Figures: 90 crore voters are eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country this year. Total voters numbers have gone up from 81 crore to 90 crore. 1.5 crore new voters in the age group of 18 to 19. Also, There will be approximately 10 lakh polling stations this election season as compared to 9 lakh polling stations in 2014.

VVPAT : 'Voter-verifiable paper audit trail' will be used in all polling stations this time.

Model code of conduct: All political leaders will now be under the scanner as the MCC has officially come into force from Sunday. READ MORE HERE

Social media: All digital content posted by political parties and their candidates will fall under the purview of the Model Code of Conduct.

Anantnag: Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir to go for polling in three phases due to security reasons. The rest of the state has polling divided into five phases.

Eco-friendly touch: Political parties have been asked to avoid using environmentally hazardous materials for election campaigning.

Here is the schedule for all states across the seven phases:

Phase 1 (April 11): 91 constituencies and 20 States

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats

Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 seats

Assam: 5 seats

Bihar: 4 seats

Chhattisgarh: 1 seat

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Maharashtra: 7 seats

Manipur: 1 seat

Meghalaya: All 2 seats

Mizoram: 1 seat

Nagaland: 1 seat

Odisha: 4 seats

Sikkim: 1 seat

Telangana: All 17 seats

Tripura: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

Uttarakhand: All 5 seats

West Bengal: 2 seats

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat

Lakshadweep: 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18): 97 constituencies and 13 states

Assam: 5 seats

Bihar: 5 seats

Chhattisgarh: 3 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Karnataka: 14 seats

Maharashtra: 10 seats

Manipur: 1 seat

Odisha: 5 seats

Tamil Nadu: All 39 seats

Tripura: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats

West Bengal: 3 seats

Puducherry: 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23): 115 constituencies and 14 states

Assam: 4 seats

Bihar: 5 seats

Chhattisgarh: 7 seats

Gujarat: All 26 seats

Goa: All 2 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

Karnataka: 14 seats

Kerala: All 20 seats

Maharashtra: 14 seats

Odisha: 6 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

West Bengal: 5 seats

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat

Daman and Diu: 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29): 71 constituencies and 9 states

Bihar: 5 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

Jharkhand: 3 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats

Maharashtra: 17 seats

Odisha: 6 seats

Rajasthan: 13 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

West Bengal: 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6): 51 constituencies and 7 states

Bihar: 5 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Jharkhand: 4 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats

Rajasthan: 12 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

West Bengal: 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12): 59 constituencies and 7 states

Bihar: 8 seats

Haryana: All 10 seats

Jharkhand: 4 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

West Bengal: 8 seats

Delhi: All 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19): 59 constituencies and 8 states

Bihar: 8 seats

Jharkhand: 3 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

Punjab: All 13 seats

West Bengal: 9 seats

Chandigarh: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

Himachal Pradesh: All 4 seats