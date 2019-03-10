2019 Lok Sabha elections dates: Here is when your state will go to vote
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in a press conference on Sunday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan announced the dates for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections.
The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and the votes will be counted on May 23, the Election Commission announced on March 10.
Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously.
The following states will go for a single-phase election
Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, New Delhi, Pondicherry and Chandigarh will go for a single phase.
These states will have two or more polling phases
Two phases: Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura
Three phases: Assam, Chhattisgarh
Four phases: Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha
Five phases: Jammu and Kashmir
Seven phases: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal
Here’s the phase-wise schedule and the number of seats in each state in each phase
Phase 1 (April 11): 91 constituencies and 20 States
Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats
Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 seats
Assam: 5 seats
Bihar: 4 seats
Chhattisgarh: 1 seat
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Maharashtra: 7 seats
Manipur: 1 seat
Meghalaya: All 2 seats
Mizoram: 1 seat
Nagaland: 1 seat
Odisha: 4 seats
Sikkim: 1 seat
Telangana: All 17 seats
Tripura: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
Uttarakhand: All 5 seats
West Bengal: 2 seats
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat
Lakshadweep: 1 seat
Phase 2 (April 18): 97 constituencies and 13 states
Assam: 5 seats
Bihar: 5 seats
Chhattisgarh: 3 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Karnataka: 14 seats
Maharashtra: 10 seats
Manipur: 1 seat
Odisha: 5 seats
Tamil Nadu: All 39 seats
Tripura: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats
West Bengal: 3 seats
Puducherry: 1 seat
Phase 3 (April 23): 115 constituencies and 14 states
Assam: 4 seats
Bihar: 5 seats
Chhattisgarh: 7 seats
Gujarat: All 26 seats
Goa: All 2 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
Karnataka: 14 seats
Kerala: All 20 seats
Maharashtra: 14 seats
Odisha: 6 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
West Bengal: 5 seats
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat
Daman and Diu: 1 seat
Phase 4 (April 29): 71 constituencies and 9 states
Bihar: 5 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
Jharkhand: 3 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats
Maharashtra: 17 seats
Odisha: 6 seats
Rajasthan: 13 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
West Bengal: 8 seats
Phase 5 (May 6): 51 constituencies and 7 states
Bihar: 5 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Jharkhand: 4 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats
Rajasthan: 12 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
West Bengal: 7 seats
Phase 6 (May 12): 59 constituencies and 7 states
Bihar: 8 seats
Haryana: All 10 seats
Jharkhand: 4 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
West Bengal: 8 seats
Delhi: All 7 seats
Phase 7 (May 19): 59 constituencies and 8 states
Bihar: 8 seats
Jharkhand: 3 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
Punjab: All 13 seats
West Bengal: 9 seats
Chandigarh: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
Himachal Pradesh: All 4 seats
Other dates:
Phase 1
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 18
Last date of filing of nomination: March 25
Date of polls: April 11
Phase 2
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 19
Last date of filing of nomination: March 26
Date for scrutiny of nomination: March 27
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: March 29
Date of polls: April 18
Phase 3
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28
Last date of filing of nomination: April 4
Date for scrutiny of nomination: April 5
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: April 8
Date of counting: May 23
Phase 4
Date of issue of gazette notification: April 2
Date of polls: April 29
Phase 5
Date of issue of gazette notification: April 10
Date of polls: May 6
Phase 6
Date of issue of gazette notification: April 16
Date of polls: May 12
Phase 7
Date of polls: May 19
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.