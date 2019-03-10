Home Nation

2019 Lok Sabha elections dates: Here is when your state will go to vote

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in a press conference on Sunday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan announced the dates for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 10th March 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 06:56 PM

voting-elections

Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and the votes will be counted on May 23, the Election Commission announced on March 10.

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously.

The following states will go for a single-phase election

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, New Delhi, Pondicherry and Chandigarh will go for a single phase.

These states will have two or more polling phases

Two phases: Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura

Three phases: Assam, Chhattisgarh

Four phases: Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha

Five phases: Jammu and Kashmir

Seven phases: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal

Here’s the phase-wise schedule and the number of seats in each state in each phase 

Phase 1 (April 11): 91 constituencies and 20 States

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats 

Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 seats
Assam: 5 seats
Bihar: 4 seats
Chhattisgarh: 1 seat
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Maharashtra: 7 seats
Manipur: 1 seat
Meghalaya: All 2 seats
Mizoram: 1 seat
Nagaland: 1 seat
Odisha: 4 seats
Sikkim: 1 seat
Telangana: All 17 seats
Tripura: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
Uttarakhand: All  5 seats
West Bengal: 2 seats
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat
Lakshadweep: 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18): 97 constituencies and 13 states

Assam: 5 seats
Bihar: 5 seats
Chhattisgarh: 3 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Karnataka: 14 seats
Maharashtra: 10 seats
Manipur: 1 seat
Odisha: 5 seats
Tamil Nadu: All 39 seats
Tripura: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats
West Bengal: 3 seats
Puducherry: 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23): 115 constituencies and 14 states

Assam: 4 seats
Bihar: 5 seats
Chhattisgarh: 7 seats
Gujarat: All 26 seats
Goa: All 2 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
Karnataka: 14 seats
Kerala: All 20 seats
Maharashtra: 14 seats
Odisha: 6 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats
West Bengal: 5 seats
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat
Daman and Diu: 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29): 71 constituencies and 9 states

Bihar: 5 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
Jharkhand: 3 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats
Maharashtra: 17 seats
Odisha: 6 seats
Rajasthan: 13 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
West Bengal: 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6): 51 constituencies and 7 states

Bihar: 5 seats
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats
Jharkhand: 4 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats
Rajasthan: 12 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
West Bengal: 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12): 59 constituencies and 7 states

Bihar: 8 seats
Haryana: All 10 seats
Jharkhand: 4 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
West Bengal: 8 seats
Delhi: All 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19): 59 constituencies and 8 states

Bihar: 8 seats
Jharkhand: 3 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats
Punjab: All 13 seats
West Bengal: 9 seats
Chandigarh: 1 seat
Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats
Himachal Pradesh: All 4 seats

Other dates: 

Phase 1

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 18
Last date of filing of nomination: March 25
Date of polls: April 11

Phase 2

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 19
Last date of filing of nomination: March 26
Date for scrutiny of nomination: March 27
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: March 29
Date of polls: April 18
 

Phase 3

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28 
Last date of filing of nomination: April 4
Date for scrutiny of nomination: April 5
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: April 8
Date of counting: May 23
 

Phase 4

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 2
Date of polls: April 29
 

Phase 5

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 10
Date of polls: May 6

Phase 6

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 16
Date of polls: May 12

Phase 7
Date of polls: May 19

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

 

Comments

