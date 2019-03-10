2019 Lok Sabha elections dates: Here is when your state will go to vote

By Online Desk

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and the votes will be counted on May 23, the Election Commission announced on March 10.

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously.

The following states will go for a single-phase election

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, New Delhi, Pondicherry and Chandigarh will go for a single phase.

These states will have two or more polling phases

Two phases: Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura

Three phases: Assam, Chhattisgarh

Four phases: Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha

Five phases: Jammu and Kashmir

Seven phases: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal

Here’s the phase-wise schedule and the number of seats in each state in each phase

Phase 1 (April 11): 91 constituencies and 20 States

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats

Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 seats

Assam: 5 seats

Bihar: 4 seats

Chhattisgarh: 1 seat

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Maharashtra: 7 seats

Manipur: 1 seat

Meghalaya: All 2 seats

Mizoram: 1 seat

Nagaland: 1 seat

Odisha: 4 seats

Sikkim: 1 seat

Telangana: All 17 seats

Tripura: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

Uttarakhand: All 5 seats

West Bengal: 2 seats

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat

Lakshadweep: 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18): 97 constituencies and 13 states

Assam: 5 seats

Bihar: 5 seats

Chhattisgarh: 3 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Karnataka: 14 seats

Maharashtra: 10 seats

Manipur: 1 seat

Odisha: 5 seats

Tamil Nadu: All 39 seats

Tripura: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats

West Bengal: 3 seats

Puducherry: 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23): 115 constituencies and 14 states

Assam: 4 seats

Bihar: 5 seats

Chhattisgarh: 7 seats

Gujarat: All 26 seats

Goa: All 2 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

Karnataka: 14 seats

Kerala: All 20 seats

Maharashtra: 14 seats

Odisha: 6 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

West Bengal: 5 seats

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat

Daman and Diu: 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29): 71 constituencies and 9 states

Bihar: 5 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

Jharkhand: 3 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats

Maharashtra: 17 seats

Odisha: 6 seats

Rajasthan: 13 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

West Bengal: 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6): 51 constituencies and 7 states

Bihar: 5 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

Jharkhand: 4 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats

Rajasthan: 12 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

West Bengal: 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12): 59 constituencies and 7 states

Bihar: 8 seats

Haryana: All 10 seats

Jharkhand: 4 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

West Bengal: 8 seats

Delhi: All 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19): 59 constituencies and 8 states

Bihar: 8 seats

Jharkhand: 3 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

Punjab: All 13 seats

West Bengal: 9 seats

Chandigarh: 1 seat

Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

Himachal Pradesh: All 4 seats

Other dates:

Phase 1

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 18

Last date of filing of nomination: March 25

Date of polls: April 11

Phase 2

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 19

Last date of filing of nomination: March 26

Date for scrutiny of nomination: March 27

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: March 29

Date of polls: April 18



Phase 3

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28

Last date of filing of nomination: April 4

Date for scrutiny of nomination: April 5

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: April 8

Date of counting: May 23



Phase 4

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 2

Date of polls: April 29



Phase 5

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 10

Date of polls: May 6

Phase 6

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 16

Date of polls: May 12

Phase 7

Date of polls: May 19

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.