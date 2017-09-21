Home Entertainment English

Matt Damon to receive Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles has chosen Hollywood star Matt Damon, as the recipient of this year’s Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award.

Published: 21st September 2017 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2017 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Matt Damon. (File | Associated Press)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles has chosen Hollywood star Matt Damon, as the recipient of this year’s Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will take the stage at the event, as will previously announced honorees Dick Van Dyke, Ava DuVernay, Claire Foy and Kenneth Branagh.
 
In making the announcement, BAFTA LA chairman Kieran Breen praised Damon as “undoubtedly one of the most talented and respected actors working in film today.”
 
He added, “Having made a remarkable impact at a young age with Good Will Hunting, he has developed a phenomenal career — combining both big-budget studio movies and acclaimed independent films. As a favourite of some of the top contemporary directors in our industry, it seems particularly fitting that we are honouring his career with an award bearing the name of the legendary Stanley Kubrick.”
 
The Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award is given to individuals “upon whose work is stamped the indelible mark of authorship and commitment, and who has lifted the craft to new heights.”
 
Damon will follow in the footsteps of such previous recipients as Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Denzel Washington, among other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award British Academy of Film and Television Arts Matt Damon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp