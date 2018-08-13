Ruby Rose quits Twitter after backlash over her Batwoman role

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ruby Rose has quit Twitter following a backlash over her casting as lesbian superhero Batwoman in "Arrowverse".

With the casting, Rose becomes the first LGBTQ lead actor in a live-action superhero series but the Australian actor had to delete her Twitter account after fans criticised her for not being one in real life.

The actor addressed the negativity in her last message on Twitter.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian, therefore, she can't be batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change," Rose wrote.

"When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable...when we tear each other down it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more. My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other. I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone," she added.

Rose is not the first star to face criticism on social media as severe criticism had once forced "Star Wars" stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley to delete their accounts.