Home Entertainment English

Ruby Rose quits Twitter after backlash over her Batwoman role

Rose is not the first star to face criticism on social media as severe criticism had once forced "Star Wars" stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley to delete their accounts.

Published: 13th August 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ruby Rose has quit Twitter following a backlash over her casting as lesbian superhero Batwoman in "Arrowverse".

With the casting, Rose becomes the first LGBTQ lead actor in a live-action superhero series but the Australian actor had to delete her Twitter account after fans criticised her for not being one in real life.

The actor addressed the negativity in her last message on Twitter.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian, therefore, she can't be batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change," Rose wrote.

"When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable...when we tear each other down it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more. My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other. I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone," she added.

Rose is not the first star to face criticism on social media as severe criticism had once forced "Star Wars" stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley to delete their accounts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ruby Rose Twitter Lesbian Batwoman LGBTQ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless