James McAvoy injured during 'It: Chapter Two' shoot

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James McAvoy has been injured while he was shooting for the sequel of hit horror blockbuster "It".

McAvoy, who will play adult Bill Denbrough in the follow-up, revealed he had suffered a "slight double thigh strain".

"In the wake of underwhelming public concern but a couple of weirdly concerned internet celeb sites I'd like to let you all know that I'm doing just fine," McAvoy wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo which shows him on a chair using "Compresse Froide".

"Slight double thigh strain, caught it early. No worries. Pennywise look out," he added.

The second movie of the two-part film adaptation also features Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean as the adult versions of The Losers Club.

Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the Andy Muschietti-directed film.

"It: Chapter Two" will also bring back the original child actors, who will play their respected characters during flashbacks.