Hollywood actor Asia Argento​ denies sexual harassment charges

Asia Argento allegedly settled the harassment charges against her by paying an amount of 380,000 USD to her accuser Jimmy Bennet.

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Asia Argento has refuted claims of sexual harassment charges levelled against her by a young actor Jimmy Bennet.

On Tuesday, the 'XXX' star said that she was deeply shocked to hear the news and was hurt on getting to know about something that was nothing but false, reported Deadline.

The actor further confirmed that her late boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, happened to pay Bennett in order to stop him from harassing Argento.

Argento even revealed that Bourdain considered the young actor 'dangerous', as he was worried about the negative publicity that Bennet of 'Daddy Day Care' fame might have brought them.

Further, the actor, who was one of the first women to raise her voice against Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, said that Bennet who was a friend to her was reeling under severe financial difficulties.

As per the documents related to the case, which were first published by The New York Times, the accusations and the settlements were exchanged between Argento and Bennett's respective lawyers.

These documents also contain a photograph from May 9, 2013, which shows Argento and Bennet in bed together.

Argento had allegedly settled the harassment charges against her by paying an amount of 380,000 USD to her accuser.

