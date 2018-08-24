Be yourself, celebrate womanhood, say Hollywood's womenfolk

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hollywood celebrities like Gal Gadot, Danai Gurira, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Nathalie Emmanuel have urged women not to be hard on themselves and to celebrate womanhood in a more carefree way.

They are part of a campaign launched by Reebok, which is celebrating women who are helping bring positive change to the world. The brands' global ambassadors have told their own personal story of overcoming barriers to become their best self.

Here's what they have to say:

Gal Gadot: If I could give some advice to my teenage self. Don't be so hard on yourself, Don't be a perfectionist, Don't be afraid to fail because when we dare and don't fail we change the world.

Gigi Hadid: I always try where I can to step out of my comfort zone. I think being more human is realizing that no one wakes up feeling like a superhero. You have to find things on a daily basis that inspire you and that make you happy and feel creative and feel like you want to get out in the world and make a difference.

Danai Gurira: There's nothing more powerful than women celebrating each other. The connection of sisterhood to me is profoundly crucial to how we can actually self-empower through seeing each other's greatness, through validating the other, being the rock to another. You are actually empowering yourself as you empower one another.

Nathalie Emmanuel: Never apologise for being strong. Strong is ambition, independence, breaking barriers, kindness, compassion. Strong is women. Don't be afraid to use your strength to pave your own path and encourage others to follow.