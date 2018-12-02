Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington vows to never return to 'Game of Thrones'

Actor Kit Harington is not sad about moving on with his career and has vowed to never return to the show.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Actor Kit Harington found it emotional to finish TV series "Game of Thrones" but he would never go back and do more episodes.

The British actor has portrayed Jon Snow in the hit fantasy drama since 2011 and earlier this year wrapped his final scenes for the show's last season, which will air in 2019.

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington denies cheating on wife Rose Leslie

And while it was hard to end that chapter of his life, Harington is not sad about moving on with his career and has vowed to never return to the show.

"It was emotional to leave the job definitely," Harington told bbc.com.

He added: "But I wouldn't say I was sad: if like me you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones that's almost 10 years of your life - that's really unusual in an actor's career. It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family. But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life."

ALSO READ: Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' ending made him cry

Spin-offs from the main series are currently in the works, with Naomi Watts already confirmed to star in "The Long Night", a prequel series which will be set thousands of years before the events of the show.

When asked if he would consider filming a cameo or a small appearance in the prequel, he reportedly gave an "unequivocal no."

The 31-year-old is currently performing here in "True West", alongside "Beast" actor Johnny Flynn. In the play, Harington's character Austin is working on a movie script he has just sold when his hopeless brother Lee stumbles back into his life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones Kit Harington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp