'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington denies cheating on wife Rose Leslie

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has dismissed the rumours that he cheated on his wife and actor Rose Leslie.

A Russian model, Olga Vlaslova, has leaked online a photo of a man, she claims to be the 31-year-old actor with whom she allegedly had a month-long affair.

She claimed that she met Harington in Luxembourg and they slept together multiple times before and after the actor got married to Leslie in June.

In a brief statement to ET Canada, a representative of Harington has denied the claims.

"The allegations in this story are completely false. (Harington) has never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova," the representative said.

Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot at a church in Scotland's Aberdeenshire in June 23.

They had announced their engagement in the Times newspaper last year.

The couple met on the HBO fantasy show in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritt, before Leslie left the show in 2014.