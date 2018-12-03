Being back in Paris after 2016 robbery was nerve-cracking: Kim Kardashian

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kim Kardashian West, who returned to Paris two years after being robbed here, said that it was a nerve-cracking experience, but she chose to ignore the negative thoughts.

In October 2016, the beauty mogul was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room by five men who were dressed as police and stole USD 6.1 million worth of jewellery. She was in the City of Lights to attend a fashion show.

During the recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kim, in conversation with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian explained that she planned to visit Paris for husband Kanye West.

Kanye planned to attend the Louis Vuitton fashion show for his long time friend from Chicago, Virgil Abloh. While the rapper wanted to be there for his "brother," he understood that Kim might have had reservations about going with him.

"I don't wanna put any pressure on you to go to Paris, I know that was really hard the last time you were in Paris," the 'I Love It' rapper told his wife. "Just the world would just really love to see you there.be surprised to see you there and love to see you there. There's no pressure."

Nonetheless, Kimye's presence in Paris made a splash as they were swarmed by paparazzi and fans while heading for the Louis Vuitton show.