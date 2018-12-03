Home Entertainment English

Being back in Paris after 2016 robbery was nerve-cracking: Kim Kardashian

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room by five men who were dressed as police.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashaian (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kim Kardashian West, who returned to Paris two years after being robbed here, said that it was a nerve-cracking experience, but she chose to ignore the negative thoughts.

In October 2016, the beauty mogul was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room by five men who were dressed as police and stole USD 6.1 million worth of jewellery. She was in the City of Lights to attend a fashion show.

During the recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kim, in conversation with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian explained that she planned to visit Paris for husband Kanye West.

ALSO READ: Kanye West gets upset with my sexy Instagram photos, says Kim Kardashian

Kanye planned to attend the Louis Vuitton fashion show for his long time friend from Chicago, Virgil Abloh. While the rapper wanted to be there for his "brother," he understood that Kim might have had reservations about going with him.

"I don't wanna put any pressure on you to go to Paris, I know that was really hard the last time you were in Paris," the 'I Love It' rapper told his wife. "Just the world would just really love to see you there.be surprised to see you there and love to see you there. There's no pressure."

Nonetheless, Kimye's presence in Paris made a splash as they were swarmed by paparazzi and fans while heading for the Louis Vuitton show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kim Kardashian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp