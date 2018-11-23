Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian West to launch her first mascara

Kim Kardashaian said she wanted everyone to have access to the products and tools you need to recreate some of my favourite looks.

Published: 23rd November 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashaian (Photo | Kim Kardashian Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's make-up brand KKW Beauty is releasing its first ever mascara.

The lash-booster comes as a part of the brand's Glam Bible Smokey Volume 1 set, which features a full collection of products that allow you to re-create the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's signature look, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The product is described as a long-lasting creamy formula which defines lashes instantly and the beauty mogul claims the mascara is the "holy grail" of beauty needs and is the perfect Christmas gift for loved ones.

ALSO RAD: Kanye West misunderstood, was unaware of Trump's policies, says Kim Kardashian

In a statement, Kim said: "This is the holy grail for all my beauty needs, I wanted everyone to have access to the products and tools you need to recreate some of my favourite looks, and there's no better time to treat yourself or your loved ones than the holidays!"

The Glam Bible also includes a new six-shade eyeshadow palette, false lashes, a black pencil liner, a brick red blush, a glittering gold highlighter, a peach lip liner, two lipsticks with peachy tones, a make-up sponge, a lip and eyeliner sharpener and finally, a powder puff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian mascara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp