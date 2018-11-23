Kim Kardashian West to launch her first mascara

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's make-up brand KKW Beauty is releasing its first ever mascara.

The lash-booster comes as a part of the brand's Glam Bible Smokey Volume 1 set, which features a full collection of products that allow you to re-create the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's signature look, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The product is described as a long-lasting creamy formula which defines lashes instantly and the beauty mogul claims the mascara is the "holy grail" of beauty needs and is the perfect Christmas gift for loved ones.

In a statement, Kim said: "This is the holy grail for all my beauty needs, I wanted everyone to have access to the products and tools you need to recreate some of my favourite looks, and there's no better time to treat yourself or your loved ones than the holidays!"

The Glam Bible also includes a new six-shade eyeshadow palette, false lashes, a black pencil liner, a brick red blush, a glittering gold highlighter, a peach lip liner, two lipsticks with peachy tones, a make-up sponge, a lip and eyeliner sharpener and finally, a powder puff.