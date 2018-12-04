Home Entertainment English

Johnny Depp feared Tom Hanks would replace him on 'Edward Scissorhands'

In the 1990 dark fantasy feature, directed by Tim Burton, Depp played an artificial man named Edward who has scissor blades instead of hands.

Published: 04th December 2018 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Johnny Depp

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: An old interview of Johnny Depp has resurfaced where the actor talks about of his fear of getting replaced by Tom Hanks from his breakout film "Edward Scissorhands".

In the 1990 dark fantasy feature, directed by Tim Burton, Depp played an artificial man named Edward who has scissor blades instead of hands.

The film was instrumental in the success of Depp and his co-star Winona Ryder and it is considered a cult classic by many film aficionados.

The interview, conducted by host Charlie Rose in 1999, was unearthed by The Hollywood Reporter. During his discussion with Rose, the actor said he was confident that he was going to be fired from the film as Burton would rehearse with the whole cast, except for him.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp out of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise

"He didn't know exactly what I was going to do when I walked on the set, the same thing with Ed Wood. In fact, I spent the first two weeks of Ed Wood and Scissorhands and Sleepy Hallow thinking I was going to be fired, that I was going to be replaced. But luckily Tim was happy with the stuff, and I didn't lose my job," Depp said.

Rose refused to believe the actor but Depp recounted an incident from "Edward Scissorhands" sets that convinced him that Hanks would soon replace him.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp will never stop fighting against ex-wife Amber Heard

"I can remember when we were doing 'Scissorhands' we were living in this sort of resort, some kind of country club thing, and there was a knock on the door ... one afternoon while everyone was off rehearsing. There were two young girls at the door and I thought, 'Oh, they found me and maybe they want me to sign something, I don't know.' 

"So, I opened the door and said, 'How do you do?' and they said, 'Hi. Is Tom Hanks here? Does he live here?' I said, 'What? No. Not yet.' And I was convinced that Hanks would be replacing me. I was convinced. It was one of the most frightening moments in my career." 

Depp collaborations with Burton continued after "Edward Scissorhands" and some of their most notable works include "Sleepy Hollow", "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and "Alice in Wonderland", among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edward Scissorhands Tom Hanks Johnny Depp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp