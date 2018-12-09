Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston says her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux were 'very successful'

Jennifer Aniston got married Pitt in 2000 but they separated in 2005 after the actor got romantically involved with Angelina Jolie.

Published: 09th December 2018 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Jennifer Aniston believes her past marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux were "very successful".

In an interview with Elle for January 2019 issue of the magazine, the 49-year-old actor said the marriages ended because they all wanted to stay happy, instead of struggling with the relationship.

"I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in (my) personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore," Aniston said.

ALSO READ: I've been in therapy for years, says Jennifer Aniston

The "Friends" star got married Pitt in 2000 but they separated in 2005 after the actor got romantically involved with Angelina Jolie.

She tied the knot with Theroux in 2015, after four years of dating. The two separated in February this year.

Aniston said it would have been a "disservice" to life if she had chose to stay in a marriage out of "fear".

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice," the actor said.

ALSO READ: Separation with Jennifer Aniston was kind of the most gentle, says Justin Theroux

"When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure. We have these cliches around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking," she added.

Aniston, who is once again dating, said she has not given up on the prospect of expanding her family.

"Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don't know how naturally that comes to me. Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership. With science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to," she added.

Aniston concluded by saying that she has "always been predominantly a happy person." 

"It's a glass-half-full kind of thing. Always being open. Allowing myself to feel what I feel. What brings me happiness? I have a great job. I have a great family. I have great friends. I have no reason to feel otherwise. If I did, I would need to go get an attitude shift, a perspective shift," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt Justin Theroux

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp