Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez's direction ambition

Lopez recently directed her first music video 'Limitless', the track which featured on her new rom-com 'Second Act'.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she wants to direct films and TV shows.

Lopez recently directed her first music video "Limitless", the track which featured on her new rom-com "Second Act".

"Absolutely, absolutely," Lopez responded when asked by variety.com if she wants to direct more in television and film.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez chose co-star Milo Ventimiglia​​​​​​​ for 'Second Act'

"It was a lot of fun," she said about directing the music video in which her daughter appears.

"This is a song that Sia wrote for the movie. It's the anthem for 'Second Act'. I asked her watch the movie and tell me what you think - if you're inspired, write something, and she wrote 'Limitless,' which is: I thought I had to be somebody else, but look at me now, I'm limitless," Lopez said.

ALSO READ: Internet go crazy as Jennifer Lopez strips in photoshoot

"I love that sentiment. That's exactly what the movie is about. It's that perfect holiday movie with this perfect song. My daughter is in the video. It's a dream project for me, so I'm excited for everybody to see it," she added.

In "Second Act", Lopez features as Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is frustrated with her unfulfilling life while working in a box store. It tells how her life turns around when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue. Brought to India by PVR Pictures, the film will release on January 4 next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp