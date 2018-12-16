Home Entertainment English

I would love to do Bollywood, says 'Fantastic Beasts' star Claudia Kim

Kim has been part of big films like 'Avengers', 'The Dark Tower' and 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Claudia Kim

Hollywood actor Claudia Kim (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Claudia Kim says she would love to crossover and explore the world of Bollywood one day.

"I have lots of friends working in the industry. I would love to do Bollywood films. Who knows where life will take you," Kim told IANS.

ALSO READ: Hope I am representing Asians well, says Claudia Kim

"I really feel that there are no boundaries anymore. I have friends like Zhu Zhu from China who did an Indian film ('Tubelight'). Bollywood is a huge industry that I am dreaming of. And crossover is for everybody," she added.

ALSO READ: Claudia Kim's magical experience in Hollywood

Kim has been part of big films like "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "The Dark Tower" and Warner Bros Pictures' project "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".

The actress doesn't believe in planning her life.

"Planning is good but in life you can't plan anything. I spent three years just thinking about whether I can do this (acting) for life. And what is my life goal and plan? And I came to a conclusion that nobody can decide on that."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Claudia Kim Fantastic Beasts Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp