I would love to do Bollywood, says 'Fantastic Beasts' star Claudia Kim

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Claudia Kim says she would love to crossover and explore the world of Bollywood one day.

"I have lots of friends working in the industry. I would love to do Bollywood films. Who knows where life will take you," Kim told IANS.

ALSO READ: Hope I am representing Asians well, says Claudia Kim

"I really feel that there are no boundaries anymore. I have friends like Zhu Zhu from China who did an Indian film ('Tubelight'). Bollywood is a huge industry that I am dreaming of. And crossover is for everybody," she added.

ALSO READ: Claudia Kim's magical experience in Hollywood

Kim has been part of big films like "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "The Dark Tower" and Warner Bros Pictures' project "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald".

The actress doesn't believe in planning her life.

"Planning is good but in life you can't plan anything. I spent three years just thinking about whether I can do this (acting) for life. And what is my life goal and plan? And I came to a conclusion that nobody can decide on that."