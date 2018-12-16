Sarah Silverman done with using gay slurs

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman says she is done using gay slurs in her comedy.

In an interview to TMZ, the 48-year-old comedian addressed her previous use of homophobic slang in tweets that came to surface in the wake of the Kevin Hart-Oscars controversy, reports people.com.

Asked if she would use words like that again, Silverman said: "I'm done with that."

"I think I can find other ways to be funny. I used to say 'gay' all the time -- 'Oh that's so gay'. Because we're from Boston. We'd go, 'That's what you say in Boston. I have gay friends, I just say gay'. And then I heard myself and realised it was stupid. And I'm certainly creative enough to think of other words besides that that don't hurt people."

Actor-comedian Hart recently dropped out as the host of Oscars 2019 after old homophobic tweets were dredged up from his Twitter feed.

Though she wouldn't comment on Hart's situation or Nick Cannon, who re-tweeted Silverman's tweets, Silverman expressed her perspective on the matter.

"Comedians don't like to be told what to do. Anyone should express themselves as they see fit. And if there are consequences, that's part of it," she said.