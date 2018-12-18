Home Entertainment English

Robert De Niro doesn't want to meet US President Donald Trump

Robert De Niro said that he wouldn't want to meet Donald Trump because of the kind of person he is as we all know now.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Robert De Niro

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actor Robert De Niro says he would never want to meet US President Donald Trump.

The actor expressed his views in an interview to CNN International, read a statement.

"I know what kind of person this guy is. He's a New Yorker who I never would want to meet, and now he's president. The reason I wouldn't want to meet him is because of the kind of person he is as we all know now - it's nothing new," De Niro said when asked about Trump.

"It's disgraceful, but we'll get past it. It will be one of those things that will be like a nightmare that you remember. We will be five years from now saying, remember all that stuff how terrible it was? And at least I lived to see the time when this will all pass, like any nightmare," he added.

Talking about his ninth collaboration with filmmaker Martin Scorsese with "The Irishman", he said: "It started over 11 years ago with a book called 'I Heard You Paint Houses', which is really what the title will be. Everyone refers to it as 'The Irishman', but it really - but that's the title.

"And I think that Marty wants to use that title, which I like better really, though, 'The Irishman's' a good title. It's very specific about Jimmy Hoffa's killing -- Al Pacino plays Hoffa, Joe Pesci plays a character named Russell Bufalino, who was a big part of all of this, and the three of us are very close and friends. And I'm - don't want to give it away I suppose, but anyway then you'll see."

