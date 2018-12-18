Robert De Niro doesn't want to meet US President Donald Trump

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actor Robert De Niro says he would never want to meet US President Donald Trump.

The actor expressed his views in an interview to CNN International, read a statement.

"I know what kind of person this guy is. He's a New Yorker who I never would want to meet, and now he's president. The reason I wouldn't want to meet him is because of the kind of person he is as we all know now - it's nothing new," De Niro said when asked about Trump.

ALSO READ: US going through grotesque version of nationalism, says Robert De Niro

"It's disgraceful, but we'll get past it. It will be one of those things that will be like a nightmare that you remember. We will be five years from now saying, remember all that stuff how terrible it was? And at least I lived to see the time when this will all pass, like any nightmare," he added.

Talking about his ninth collaboration with filmmaker Martin Scorsese with "The Irishman", he said: "It started over 11 years ago with a book called 'I Heard You Paint Houses', which is really what the title will be. Everyone refers to it as 'The Irishman', but it really - but that's the title.

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro reacts on split from wife Grace Hightower

"And I think that Marty wants to use that title, which I like better really, though, 'The Irishman's' a good title. It's very specific about Jimmy Hoffa's killing -- Al Pacino plays Hoffa, Joe Pesci plays a character named Russell Bufalino, who was a big part of all of this, and the three of us are very close and friends. And I'm - don't want to give it away I suppose, but anyway then you'll see."