Natalie Portman clueless about her return to 'Star Wars' franchise

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Natalie Portman has weighed in on her returning to the galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: Episode IX", saying she is yet to get the news if her character Padme Amidala will be back for the upcoming instalment.

Fans of the cult sci-fi franchise are speculating that Portman's prequel character, which appeared in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace" and "Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith", could feature in the new film.

"Oh really? I don't know anything about that. I'm guessing that's not true because I don't know about it yet," Portman told Buzzfeed News.

"Episode IX" will be released in cinemas on December 20, 2019.