Home Entertainment English

Natalie Portman clueless about her return to 'Star Wars' franchise

Natalie Portman said that she is yet to get the news if her character Padme Amidala will be back for the upcoming instalment.

Published: 23rd December 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Natalie Portman

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Natalie Portman has weighed in on her returning to the galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: Episode IX", saying she is yet to get the news if her character Padme Amidala will be back for the upcoming instalment.

Fans of the cult sci-fi franchise are speculating that Portman's prequel character, which appeared in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace" and "Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith", could feature in the new film.

ALSO READ: Natalie Portman apologises for comment on Jessica Simpson's bikini snaps

"Oh really? I don't know anything about that. I'm guessing that's not true because I don't know about it yet," Portman told Buzzfeed News.

"Episode IX" will be released in cinemas on December 20, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Natalie Portman Star Wars franchise Star Wars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp