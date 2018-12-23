Natalie Portman clueless about her return to 'Star Wars' franchise
Natalie Portman said that she is yet to get the news if her character Padme Amidala will be back for the upcoming instalment.
Published: 23rd December 2018 05:51 PM | Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:51 PM | A+A A-
LOS ANGELES: Natalie Portman has weighed in on her returning to the galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: Episode IX", saying she is yet to get the news if her character Padme Amidala will be back for the upcoming instalment.
Fans of the cult sci-fi franchise are speculating that Portman's prequel character, which appeared in "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace" and "Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith", could feature in the new film.
ALSO READ: Natalie Portman apologises for comment on Jessica Simpson's bikini snaps
"Oh really? I don't know anything about that. I'm guessing that's not true because I don't know about it yet," Portman told Buzzfeed News.
"Episode IX" will be released in cinemas on December 20, 2019.