'Lizzie McGuire' reboot in 'very new stages': Hilary Duff 

By PTI

NEW YORK: Actor Hilary Duff has said that the revival of her popular Disney show 'Lizzie McGuire' is in "very new stages".

The actor, who became a teen idol after playing the title role in the 2000s series, said she is looking forward to the prospect of the reboot.

"It's in very new stages. There's been a lot of creative talk. I think the timing hasn't been right. I'm excited at the prospect of it.

"('Lizzie McGuire') was important to so many people, including me. If she can be important again to girls in this stage of their lives, I think that would be amazing," Duff told Fox News.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old actor revealed that there have been "conversations" about the show's revival.

She hinted at the comeback saying the talks are in nascent stages and nothing has been finalised as of now.