Pedro Pascal likely to feature in 'Star Wars' TV series

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Pedro Pascal of 'Narcos' fame is likely to be seen in a television series based on 'Star Wars'.

Sources privy to the matter told The Hollywood Reporter that Pascal is reportedly in talks to feature in the project, titled 'The Mandalorian'.

According to actor-director Jon Favreau, the TV series will follow the "travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

'The Mandalorian' is not the only Star Wars spinoff being produced by Disney, who is all set to launch its own web streaming service 'Disney +' along the lines of Netflix and others.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ next year.