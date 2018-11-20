Home Entertainment English

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa likes challenges

Apa, who plays the role of Archie Andrews in the show, says the second season was dark, and the third season is about Archie "trying to redeem himself for the mistakes he made".

Published: 20th November 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa (Photo | Twitter @kjapa)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Riverdale' star KJ Apa says it is always good to be uncomfortable and likes to be challenged.

"It (second season) did get pretty dark, but I was actually stoked about that. From an acting point of view, it was definitely more challenging and it made me more anxious on set, for sure," Apa said in a statement to IANS.

"But I think it's always good to be uncomfortable. I was uncomfortable and challenged for a lot of season two, but I like to be challenged," he added.

Based on characters from Archie Comics, the show follows the story of the residents of Riverdale. The first season unravelled the saga surrounding the tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom. The second season dealt with the mystery of the Black Hood. The show is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

Talking about the third season, he said: "This season, I think he's trying to redeem himself for the mistakes he made. In that sense, maybe we're not going to go darker. "

Did you read any Archie Comics growing up?

"I had never heard of Archie Comics before I started the show. I grew up in New Zealand and I don't think the comics are too big over there; especially when compared to the States. As soon as I was cast, I dove into the comics and I quickly realised that I was about to enter a humongous franchise. Then the red hair came along and I soon became Archie Andrews. It's been amazing."

