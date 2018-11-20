Snoop Dogg gets Walk of Fame star, thanks himself at ceremony

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Musician Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 47-year-old rapper received the 2651st star, located on Hollywood Boulevard in front of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

Kimmel presented the plaque to Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, alongside Quincy Jones and Dr Dre.

The felicitation comes days before the 25th anniversary of his debut album 'Doggystyle'.

During the ceremony, which was aired live, Dogg said, "I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work Snoop Dogg you a bad m***rf****r."

The musician has sold more than 37 million albums worldwide since his 1993 debut.

His record-setting album 'Doggystyle' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold more than 800,000 copies in its first week.

Since then, Snoop Dogg has gone on to record 15 other studio albums and has been nominated for 17 Grammy awards.

His chart-topping hits include 'What's My Name?', 'Gin and Juice', 'Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang' and 'Drop It Like It's Hot'.