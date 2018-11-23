Home Entertainment English

Florian Munteanu is unique: Sylvester Stallone

Sports drama film 'Creed II', which was earlier scheduled to release in India on November 30, will now release a day earlier.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Florian Munteanu is unique, says actor-producer Sylvester Stallone, who cast the German-Romanian boxer in "Creed II".

"I had a feeling about Florian. It's very hard to get the whole package when you're casting a role like this. We could find big guys who could fight but couldn't act. Or guys who looked great but couldn't fight. Florian is unique, said Stallone in a statement to IANS.

Florian was interviewed by Stallone on a Skype video. Recalling his interview moment, the 27-year-old boxer said he was "spellbound" to seeing Stallone.

"It was absolutely surreal, doing a Skype audition with Stallone, who was a childhood hero of mine. Especially as a boxer, growing up with all the Rocky movies that I watched over and over again. I couldn't really describe the feeling I had when that computer screen opened, and I saw Stallone in front of me and realized it was actually happening."

Florian plays Ivan Drago's son Viktor in the movie. The film, being brought to India by Warner Bros Pictures, follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat Viktor, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years prior.

"Creed II" is a sequel to "Creed" and the eighth instalment in the "Rocky" film series. It also stars Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.

The sports drama film, which was earlier scheduled to release in India on November 30, will now release a day earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sylvester Stallone Florian Munteanu Creed II

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp