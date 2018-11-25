Director Steven Caple Jr wanted to include Clubber Lang in 'Creed II'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Steven Caple Jr has revealed that he thought about including the "Rocky III" character, Clubber Lang, in the upcoming film "Creed II".

In an interview with Uproxx, the director said he had an idea to reintroduce Lang, who fought Sylvester Stallone's Rocky twice in "Rocky III". The character was played by actor Mr.T in the 1982 film.

"I'm not going to lie. There was a moment where I got pretty stingy and was thinking about Clubber Lang. I was like, Dang, wouldn't it be cool if we brought in Clubber Lang?'

"And I think there was a version of this where (Michael B Jordan) was also talking about it too. Like him having a daughter or something like that out in the West or New Mexico," Caple said.

The new film is set to feature Ivan Drago (played by Dolph Lundgreen), who killed Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring and then fought a grudge match with Rocky in "Rocky IV".

Caple said Lang is an "interesting character" and he would like to explore where he is in the current era.

"And just to see where he'd be at now, where they try make him grounded and seeing where Mr. T is at. Again, nostalgia and just finding a way to bring back characters, but in 2018 and 2019 they have a more modern day level and will always be interesting," he said.

"You know what I mean? I love challenges like that. Trying to make Drago human. How to make Clubber Lang human. Like, where is he at today? Those are the interesting routes to go in developing characters. That's my favorite part of character development," he added.

Jordan is reprising his character of Adonis Creed from the 2015's "Creed". In the sequel, Adonis faces off against Drago's son Viktor. The film released in the US on November 21.