Kristen Stewart to star in same-sex couple comedy film?

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Kristen Stewart is in talks to join the cast of same-sex couple comedy 'Happiest Season'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, scripted by Mary Holland, the TriStar Pictures' film will be directed by Clea DuVall. Temple Hill Entertainment's Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Jaclyn Huntling will be handling the production.

Stewart's past credits include Twilight, Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, American Ultra, Equals, and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

The 28-year-old has a couple of other exciting projects lined up, including the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot, where Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will portray the three Angels working for the mysterious Charlie, and Benedict Andrews directorial 'Against All Enemies'.