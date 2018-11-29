Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino marries fiancee Daniella Pick

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is a married man!

The 'Pulp Fiction' director married longtime girlfriend Daniella Pick in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, reports E! Online. The newly-wed couple will celebrate the nuptials at a larger gathering later in the day.

Tarantino met Israeli singer and model, Pick, while he was promoting 'Inglorious Basterds' in Israel. The two got engaged in June 2017, after dating for about a year. "THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE," the model wrote at the time on Instagram. "We're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL. Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."

This is the first wedding for both of them. Earlier in 2009, The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' filmmaker explained why he has never married before.

"When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else," he previously shared with GQ. "It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way."

Quentin continued, "I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies."