Jackie Chan to voice star in 'Once Upon a Zodiac' 

Chan will voice Zell, an elderly cat sage who speaks with wisdom and balanced charisma.

Published: 10th October 2018 11:54 AM

Jackie Chan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: Veteran actor Jackie Chan has joined the voice cast of the animated feature 'Once Upon a Zodiac'.

The 64-year-old actor, known for films such as 'Rush Hour' series and 'The Karate Kid', will also executive produce the project.

The story is set in a mystical, wondrous world populated with the animals of the Zodiac, a group of not-yet-friends are brought together by fate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chan will voice Zell, an elderly cat sage who speaks with wisdom and balanced charisma.

The animated feature hails from Toonbox Entertainment and GAMA Entertainment and is currently in production in Toronto.

Chan is no stranger to animation world, having voiced Mr Feng in 'The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature' and Master Monkey in 'Kung Fu Panda' series.

