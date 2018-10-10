Home Entertainment English

James Gunn to write 'Suicide Squad 2', may also direct 

Published: 10th October 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

James Gunn (File|AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Gunn is joining the DC bandwagon with the director all set to pen the sequel of 'Suicide Squad'.

Gunn, best known for helming two 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films, was fired by Marvel in August this year after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on Twitter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old director has struck a deal with Warner Bros to write 'Suicide Squad' sequel and will possibly direct as well.

The studio had earlier roped in 'The Accountant' helmer Gavin O'Connor to direct the film but he is no longer attached to the project.

'Suicide Squad', written and directed by David Ayer, featured an ensemble cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne.

Released in 2016, the film raked in close to USD 750 million at the global box office, despite being criticised by the reviewers.

After his firing, Gunn had received support from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper.

They even penned a letter to Disney asking for his reinstatement.

Bautista, one of the most vocal supporters of Gunn, shared the news and tweeted, "Where do I sign up!".

Ayer welcomed Gunn aboard and wrote, "I think it's an incredibly brave and smart move by the studio.

James is the right man for the job!".

