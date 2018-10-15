'Avengers 4' shooting wrapped up

LOS ANGELES: Russo Brothers have wrapped the shooting of "Avengers 4".
The director duo - Anthony and Joe - commemorated the end of production of the currently untitled Marvel film with a blurry picture on Twitter.
They captioned the photograph: #wrapped.
#wrapped pic.twitter.com/k8xCxiQL4J— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 13, 2018
This is not the first time that the Russo Brothers teased the fans about what could be the plot of "Avengers: Infinity War" follow-up.
Less than a month ago, they shared a picture on the microblogging site with the caption Look hard."
Look hard... pic.twitter.com/NxI8RFh4f6— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) September 19, 2018
The sequel to the "Infinity War" is set to be released on May 3, 2019.
