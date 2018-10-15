Home Entertainment English

'Avengers 4' shooting wrapped up

Published: 15th October 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans during the shooting of Avengers 4 (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Russo Brothers have wrapped the shooting of "Avengers 4".

The director duo - Anthony and Joe - commemorated the end of production of the currently untitled Marvel film with a blurry picture on Twitter.

They captioned the photograph: #wrapped.

This is not the first time that the Russo Brothers teased the fans about what could be the plot of "Avengers: Infinity War" follow-up.

Less than a month ago, they shared a picture on the microblogging site with the caption Look hard."

The sequel to the "Infinity War" is set to be released on May 3, 2019.

