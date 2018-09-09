Home Entertainment English

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron's semi-biographical take 'Roma' wins top prize at Venice Festival

"Roma," Alfonso Cuaron's intimate, black-and-white portrait of the women who raised him in Mexico City's turbulent 1970s, has won the top prize at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Published: 09th September 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from the Spanish film 'Roma' (Photo | IMDB)

By Associated Press

ROME: "Roma," Alfonso Cuaron's intimate, black-and-white portrait of the women who raised him in Mexico City's turbulent 1970s, has won the top prize at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Cuaron accepted the Leone d'Oro on Saturday, which he said was the birthday of the woman who inspired the lead character Cleo, a young domestic worker with her own troubles amid political strife in the city's Roma neighborhood.

ALSO READ | Mexico bets on Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' for best foreign film Oscar

The jury prize went to "The Favorite" by Yorgos Lanthimos, about the women surrounding Queen Anne; Olivia Colman won best actress for her role as the queen.

Best director went to Jacques Audiard for "The Sisters and Brothers." Willem Dafoe picked up best actor for "At Eternity's Gate," Julian Schnabel's homage to Vincent Van Gogh.

