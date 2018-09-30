Naomi Campbell 'disappointed' by Nicki Minaj-Cardi B fight

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Naomi Campbell has weighed upon the ugly fight between rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, saying she was "disappointed" by it.

The two rappers had come to blows at a fashion week event in New York City earlier this month.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", Campbell said it was disheartening to see women of colour fighting with each other.

"I don't want to see women of colour fight. I don't want to see women fight period. Not there, not that. It's all music. There's no division of music. Music's for everybody, there's no discrimination, so I felt very disappointed," she said.

Campbell said she was not at the party when the apparent incident happened.

"It was called an ICON party, but there were no icons there. Kate (Moss) and I were at home on the couch watching TV," she added.