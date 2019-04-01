'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo launches Marvel Anthem by AR Rahman

By Express News Service

With Avengers: Endgame set to be released on April 26, Joe Russo, the film’s director was in Mumbai yesterday to launch the Marvel Anthem composed by two-time Academy Award winner AR Rahman. Joe Russo said that this was his first stop as part of the Endgame promotions and that was thanks to the Indian fans. “When working on Endgame, someone sent us a video reaction of the Indian audience watching Infinity War. When Thor arrived in Wakanda the theatre sounded like a football stadium. We got chills watching it.”

While fans have been guessing and wondering for more than a year how Endgame will play out, Russo teased that “more secrets are there” in this film than in Infinity War. “I ask everyone to be respectful, and not tell the rest of the world about it. Let them enjoy it on their own,” he said.

He then talked about how the Marvel Anthem, composed by AR Rahman, “the Indian legend”, was special for him and the team, adding, “I got goosebumps when Rahman played the song to me last night. Though not in English, it represents the spirit of films in a way you can’t express in words.” Overcome with emotions, he asked the organisers to play it one more time.

Rahman, who took the stage next, said that it was a great honour to work on the project. “Endgame’s story resonated with me. The battle between Good and Evil is a universal phenomenon. Inspiration to fight against evil was my brief for the Marvel Anthem. The whole thing was a week’s work. My son is a Marvel fan and I asked if he liked it. He said yes and that was enough for me.”

JoeRusso closed the event with a tribute to Stan Lee. “I won’t be standing here without him. To have the opportunity to work on his material and to work with him is a dream come true. Endgame is eleven years of narrative is culminating in one movie and all I can tell you is it isn’t told from Thanos’ perspective.”